Telugu star Kajal Aggarwal, who has been ruling the Tamil and Telugu film industry for several years now, has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning and sexy photo on her Instagram account. The fashion diva, who has more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account, shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram account which has driven her millions of fans crazy! Dressed in a sexy blue shirt with a red floral print skirt, Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing as she poses for the camera.

Kajal Aggarwal is best known for her work in Tamil and Telugu film industry. She has delivered some phenomenal performances in blockbusters like Magadheera, Brindavanam, Businessman, Govindudu Andarivadele, among others. Apart from Tamil and Telugu film industry, Kajal Aggarwal has also featured in Bollywood films such as Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and Special 26.

She is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a fashion icon and a social media sensation. She has a huge fan base across the country and massive fan following on social media. Her latest photo has become the talk of the town and has been breaking the Internet!

