Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her vacation in Cambodia with her parents. Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and in 2007 she starred in her first Telugu film release Lakshmi Kalyanam.

One of the famous and sexiest actresses of Tollywood industry, Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her vacation in Cambodia with her parents. Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut in 2004 opposite Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and in 2007 she starred in her first Telugu film release Lakshmi Kalyanam. The very same year, in 2007, she got famous for her box office hit Chandamama opposite Sindhu Menon, Siva Balaji, Navdeep Palapollu and Nagababu.

Talking about her latest pictures on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she was in Cambodia and Thailand with her parents a few weeks back for a vacation.

The Tamil star can be seen posing for the camera in a white top and light blue jeans and she has captioned her picture as rushed breakfasts before catching another flight. She has rounded off her look with kohled eyes and glossy pink lips and her smile is to die for.

The fashionista has featured in Blockbusters like Andarivadele, Brindavanam, Magadheera, Govindudu, among others and has a fan following of 8.4 million across the world! In her recent photo which she shared on her Instagram account, we see Kajal Aggarwal dressed in a blue denim shirt posing with her friend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More