Actor Kajal Aggarwal made her debut from Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and has come a long way in the entertainment industry. She is now known for doing Telugu films. Kajal was last seen in MLA which was released in 2018.

Model and actor Kajal Aggarwal started her career in 2004 from Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and then acted in her first Telugu film titled Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. The actor has given many big hits in Tamil and Telugu industry including Magadheera, Mersal, Naan Mahaan Alla, Baadshah, Naayak, Govindudu Andarivadele, Thuppakki, Jilla and is known for playing the female lead role in Bollywood blockbuster Singham opposite Ajay Devgn. She was last seen in Telugu film MLA.

Social media sensation Kajal has 11.6 million followers on Instagram and never disappoints her fans by uploading day to day pictures. Born and brought in Punjab, the actor works for Bhojpuri industry and has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards South.

Be it Indian or casual wear, Kajal looks stunning in all her outfits. She has worked with all the big Telugu stars and with many Bollywood actors as well. Apart from Singham, Kajal was seen in Bollywood film Special 26 opposite Akshay Kumar which was released in 2013. The actor knows how to keep her fans engaged with her Instagram uploads. Here are top 10 sexy photos of the Tamil actor. Have a look:

On the work front, Kajal’s last film Mersal was a big blockbuster and entered Rs 200 crore club. The film features Vijay in the lead role and it got many positive reviews from fans and film critics. Kajal has been praised for giving brilliant performances in all her films.

