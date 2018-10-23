Kajal Aggarwal viral photos: South star Kajal Aggarwal is mesmerising one and all with her latest photos that have gone viral on social media. In the photos, Kajal can be seen donning a beautiful off-shoulder designer dress that is complimenting her perfectly. Looking at the photo, one can assert that Kajal is looking effortlessly beautiful in the viral photos.

When it comes to ruling hearts with her on-screen charm and mesmerising personality, trust no one but south superstar Kajal Aggarwal. As she continues to achieve great strides in her career and rule as one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of South Film Industry, the diva leaves no stone unturned to charm the audience with her beautiful photos. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Kajal’s latest unseen photos have gone viral on social media and are winning hearts.

Donning an embroidered black peplum dress, Kajal looks mesmerising in her latest photos. As the dress perfectly complements her curvaceous figure, the off-shoulder detailing is only accentuating her collar-bones. To amp up the look, the diva carried off a natural makeup look with just a hint of pink on her lips, tied her hair in a little ponytail and added statement gold earrings to complete the look. Needless to say, Kajal looks effortlessly beautiful in the photos.

As the photo takes social media by storm, social media users cannot stop complementing the star for her breathtaking look and great styling.

Workwise, Kajal made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. With successful Telugu films like Khaidi No. 150, Temper, Mr Perfect, Darling, Magadheera, Chandamama and Lakshmi Kalyanam as well as Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan, Vivegam and Mersal, Kajal has established herself as a leading actor of South Film Industry.

