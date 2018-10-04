Tamil star Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently having a gala time in Thailand where she is enjoying her vacation with her family. Her official Instagram account is flooded with photos from her dreamy holiday and the recent video in which the Tollywood actor is holding a python around her neck will send shivers down your spine!

Tamil star Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently having a gala time in Thailand where she is enjoying her vacation with her family. Her official Instagram account is flooded with photos from her dreamy holiday and the recent video in which the Tollywood actor is holding a python around her neck will send shivers down your spine! However, even after holding that scary looking snake, Kajal Aggarwal’s cute and adorable expressions have been winning the Internet!

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular, bankable and sexiest actresses of both Tamil and Telugu film industry. She has even featured in a few Bollywood films but has become a noted name in the Tollywood industry. With over 8.3 million followers, Kajal Aggarwal has now become a social media sensation.

The fashionista has featured in Blockbusters like Magadheera, Govindudu Andarivadele, Brindavanam, among others and has a massive fan following across the country! In the recent photo which she shared on her Instagram account, we see Kajal Aggarwal dressed in a sexy white crop top. The photo has taken over the Internet and fans want to see more of her adorable photos.

