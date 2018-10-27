Tollywood beauty queen Kajal Aggarwal has been mesmerising her fans with her stunning and sexy photos which she has been sharing on her Instagram account. The latest photo posted by the actress have been breaking the Internet and has gone viral in no time!

Tollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction. She has not only been ruling the Telugu film industry for the past several years but has also known for her phenomenal work in Tamil cinema as well. From being extremely talented to being a stunner, Kajal Aggarwal has it all! One of the most versatile actresses of Tollywood, she has now ruling social media as well. May it be her sexy photos and adorable videos, they take social media by storm in no time.

In the recent photo which was shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her official Instagram account, the Tollywood diva looks ravishing in a light pink crop top along with blue denims and classy black glares. The way she has made some sexy poses are making the photos even more stunning. The photo is being loved by millions of her followers and has gone viral on social media. Kajal Aggarwal is also called the Instagram queen all thanks to the stunning photos she keeps treating her followers with.

Kajal Aggarwal has also worked in some Bollywood films such as Special 26, Singham, Kyon Ho Gaya Na, among many others. She has a huge fan following of over 8.5 million on the photo-sharing app Instagram and is a social media queen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More