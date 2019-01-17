Popular Bhojpuri song titled Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya starring Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh has crossed 242 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. It is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri songs and Kajal's sexy dance moves on the song are to die for!

The duo has worked in films like Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, among many others

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is known for her stellar dance skills which get millions of likes on her dance videos on YouTube. One of her chartbuster song titled Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya has crossed a whooping 242 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which also stars Bhojpuri power star Pawa Singh has become one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs and is loved by all the fans of Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh.

Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya has been crooned by Pawan Singh himself as he is not only a great actor but a phenomenal singer as well and other than Pawan Singh, Priyanka Singh has given her voice to the song. The song is from Bhojpuri blockbuster Bhojpuriya Raja and the film also stars Brijesh Tripathi and Umesh Singh in key roles. Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya has been choreographed by Ramdevan and the song has once again gone viral on all social media sites!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses and has worked in numerous Bhojpuri films such as Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, among many others. Fans love the on-screen chemistry of Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh. The duo has worked in films like Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, among many others and their sizzling chemistry on this song has driven fans crazy!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More