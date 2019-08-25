Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is a stunner in all possible way be it her ace acting skills or her being pro selfie she slays in all and today the diva shares a series of photos in which is looking absolutely gorgeous. See photos

Kajal Raghwani photos: An ace actress, a dancer who’s songs will make you shake your leg on those high beats, her beauty will hook you for hours and now with all these skills she became a pro selfie queen Yes! she is none other than Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani.

The diva as we know is best in what so does and when it comes to a selfie she nails in every, from Duck Face to Squinch selfie she looks smoking hot in all. Recently the diva posted a selfie of her’s and captioned it: Good day friends, within a couple of hours the photo got more than 17,000 likes and thousands of lovable comments by her fans.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the diva has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films which are all a big hit, not just that the diva is all set to recreate the magic on silver screens with the film Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri. Some of her songs like Horha Ke Chana , Adhaai Baje, Coolar Kurti Me Laga La, Dhukur Dhukur, Fasari Laga Leb, A Balamji Muaa Deba Ka, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, Gir Gail Odani Ganna Ke, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Aara ke Hothlali Lagawalu, has won millions of hearts and with that she became overnight star, no doubt Kajal is a born star and she has a long way to go.

