Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey Bhojpuri TikTok video: Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema. Check out their viral videos here:

Kajal Raghwani, Aamrapali Dubey Bhojpuri TikTok video: Kajal Raghwani and Aamrapali Dubey are two leading ladies of Bhojpuri who have taken Instagram by storm with their daily Taiktok dance videos. Be it dancing to old Hindi songs or grooving to the dialogues, Kajal Raghwani, and Aamrapali Dubey leave no stone unturned to amaze their fans with their unique and mesmerizing style.

The 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani started her acting career five years back in 2013 with Rihai with Aditya Ozha. Meanwhile, Aamrapali Dubey started a year later in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani. The movie was a hit that year and had earned crores of rupees at the box office. The two dancing divas are one of the most sought after actors of the Bhojpuri industry.

In the latest video shared by Kajal Raghwani about an hour back, Kajal is dancing to an old Bhojpuri song dressed in neon and pink saree. Amid the mountains and near a lake, the video is giving proper Bollywood vibes as her hair sway with the wind. Whereas on the other hand Aamrapali Dubey is dancing and lip-syncing to her upcoming song from Lalu Ki Laila in the video. Check out the TikTok videos here:

Talking about Kajal Raghwani’s best movies some of them are- Balam Ji I Love you, Sangarsh, Patna Se Pakistan, Dabang Aashiq, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Bairi Kangana 2, And many more. Whereas on the other hand Aamrapali Dubey who was last seen in Jai Veeru and is prepping up for her upcoming release Lallu ki Laila is one of the most reputed actors of the Bhojpuri Industry.

Some of her movie are- Aashik Aawara, Mauine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sher Singh, Dulhan Ganga Paar kle, Veta, Satya, Raja babu, Jigaarwala, Nirahua Rickshawalal, Ram Lakhan, Patna Se Pakistan and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App