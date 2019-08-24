Kajal Raghwani video: Bhojpuri hottie Kajal Raghwani is pro in taking selfies and videos and this time she again ablaze the internet by posting her adorable video. Within a couple of hours, the video got more than 30,000 views and thousands of lovable comments by her fans. Watch video here

Kajal Raghwani video: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani again stormed the internet with her latest video in which she totally looks adorable. The diva as we all know is one of the topmost actress of Bhojpuri world and since, she knows, that she is a cutie pie which she intentionally takes full advantage of that by sharing her videos and photos which breaks the internet in no time.

In the video, the diva looks alluring as ever and can be seen donning an orange suit accompanying blue dupatta and let her curly hair loose. No doubts the Bhojpuri stunner knows the right trick to glue her fans by posting her photos and videos. Within a couple of hours, the video got more than 30,000 views and several lovable comments. No doubt she is the true diva of Bhojpuri world.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani’s top 10 Indian dresses for Krishna Janmashtami 2019

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the diva debuted in Bhojpuri cinemas with the film Rihai and after that she got many big-budget films in her kitty opposite to Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and for 2019 the diva is all set to recreate the magic with films like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri which is yet to be released.

Horha Ke Chana , Dhukur Dhukur, Fasari Laga Leb, Aara Ke Hothlali Lagawalu, Coolar Kurti Me Laga La, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Adhaai Baje, Tohre Kaaranwa are some of the songs which have crossed 30 million views, no doubt the diva is the queen of Bhojpuri entertainment world and totally deserves a Megastar tag.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App