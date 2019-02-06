Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh are one of the most popular stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. The hot and sexy dance performances of the duo set the screen on fire and leave everyone spellbound. A song of this sizzling duo, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya has crossed all limestones on YouTube gathering more than 250 million views. The romantic peppy track is sure to leave you dancing.

Bhojpuri film industry is full of hot and happening stars and the two gems are undoubtedly Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani. Every time the duo dazzles on the screen together, they break records. Among all the hot and happening songs they have shot together, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya is crossing all the bars these days. The song that got released on January 21, 2016, is making everyone tap their feet. Starring Kajal Raghwani in her hottest avatar, the song is gaining a lot of attention all over again.

The 3:58 minutes song also features the superstar of Bhojpuri film industry Pawan Singh. Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya belongs to the popular Bhojpuri album Bhojpuriya Raja and is composed by Madhukar Anand. Sung by Priyanka Singh and Pawan Singh together, it creates a peppy atmosphere for the fans. Well, the super hit track is still being loved by the fans even after 2 years of its release. Here’s the full video:

Kajal Raghwani dancing in a blue lehenga choli can leave anyone breathless. The queen of expressions has shown her sensuous looks in the song, popping a million eyes. With the multiplying views, the comment section is also filled with positive comments from the fans. Other songs from the album also went on to become superhit including Sorry Sorry and Bhojpuriya Raja title track.

