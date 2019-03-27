Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani once again set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves in her latest chartbuster song, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya from the movie Bhojpuria Raja. The track which also stars Pawan Singh has garnered over 269,678,948 views on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is one of the popular divas who is currently ruling the regional industry like a diva. With sultry dance moves, Kajal Raghwani is known for her talent in the Bhojpuri films. The beauty who began her acting career with Rihai starring Aditya Ozha in 2013, bagged Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) which was held in Dubai. The 28-year-old Kajal Raghwani comes under the list of popular Bhojpuri actress who has blockbuster films under their belt.

Well her journey from Rihai to Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Ham Hain Hindustani , Sarkar Raj, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar KeBalam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, Naagdev and Sangharsh, Kajal Raghwani was last seen in super hit film, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh. The 6 years of Kajal Raghwani’s journey in the film fraternity has made her bagged millions of love and praises from the audience.

Talking about one of the most famous Bhojpuri songs of Kajal Raghwani, the Bhojpuri bombshell made her fans go gaga with her dance moves in Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya. Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani starrer Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya from the movie Bhojpuria Raja is helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Sudhir Singh under the banners of Worldwide Records. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the chartbuster song of Kajal Raghwani in which she is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves, take a look at the video that bagged 269,678,948 views on YouTube:

Talking about her upcoming movies, Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani will next star in Khesari Lal Yadav’s Baaghi, Pankaj Kesari’s Aparadhi Saiyan, Rani Chatterjee, Akash Singh and Anjana Singh starrer Chor Police. Apart from that, she will feature in Herogiri and Sriman Saiyan Ji starring Anand Ojha. Kajal Raghwani will set the cinema halls on fire with her movies like Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Hera Pheri, Production No.2, Raja Hindustani, Lallu Ki Laila and Khesari 786.

