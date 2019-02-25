Kajal Raghwani photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Kajal Raghwani has been impressing fans with her sexy and sultry photos which take social media by storm! Her latest pic in an all-black avatar is too hot to handle!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Kajal Raghwani photo: Bhojpuri diva and one of the sexiest actresses and dancer, Kajal Raghwani has been turning up the heat with her gorgeous pictures and videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri beauty, the Ham Hain Hindustani actress looks stunning in an all-black avatar and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Kajal Raghwani is dressed in a sexy black top with black lowers and her expressions are too cute!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been winning hearts with her amazing performances in films like Balam Ji Love You, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, among many others.

She made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Rihai post which she has worked with several big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Awadhesh Mishra, among many others. She has a strong fan base on social media and keeps entertaining fans with her sultry and sexy photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More