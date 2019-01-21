Popular Bhojpuri track starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani has crossed a whopping 66 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by Kalpna and Dinesh Lal Yadav and is one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs.

The music of the song has been given by Rajesh - Rajnish

Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer superhit Bhojpuri song Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Patna Se Pakistan has crossed 66 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the song, we see Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani is seen flaunting her curves and showing off her sexy dance moves and latka-jhatkas. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s expressions are killer and this is what makes this song such a big hit.

Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs which is from Bhojpuri blockbuster Patna Se Pakistan which stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani in the lead role and was one of the biggest Bhojpuri hits of all times. The song Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa has been crooned by Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Kalpna and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music of the song has been given by Rajesh – Rajnish and the dance video has been directed by Santosh Mishra.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, among many others.

She has many Bhojpuri films in her kitty such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Teri Meharbaniyan, Herogiri, Herapheri, among many others. She is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

