Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav sexy video: Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Kajal Raghwani’s sexy item number Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya has crossed 1.5 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which is from blockbuster Bhojpuri film Patna Se Pakistan, has been voiced by Kalpna and Rajnish Mishra and the lyrics of the popular song have been given by Pyare Lal Yadav. Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya shows the sizzling, sexy and hot chemistry of Kajal Raghwani and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and in the video, Kajal Raghwani’s sexy latka-jhatkas will blow your mind!

In the video, Kajal Raghwani is looking sexy as she is draped in a green towel and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s amazing dance moves are to die for! The song is from Patna Se Pakistan which was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Amrapali Dubey, Sushil Singh and Ashok Samarth. Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also an amazing singer.

His dance numbers go viral on social media in no time as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has a massive fan following across the country and especially in Bihar. Kajal Raghwani, on the other hand, is an amazing dancer and is a social media sensation as well. Her dance videos take social media by storm and she has worked with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in several Bhojpuri films such as Patna Se Pakistan, Aashiq Awara, among a few others.

Kajal Raghwani made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 and later starred in many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Devra Bhail Deewana, Baj Gail Danka, Lagi Tohse lagan, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Bairi Kangana 2, and many others.

Kajal Raghwani has worked with all the big stars in the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Awadhesh Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Rakesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, among several others. Her Instagram account is flooded with hot and sexy photos as well as videos which set social media on fire!

