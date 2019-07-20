Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav towel dance video: Bhojpuri actors Kajal Raghwani and Dinesh Lal Yadav raising the temperature of there fans, A video which was posted just a month ago fetched over 3 million views.

Bhojpuri sensation Kajal Raghwani stormed the internet with an old Bhojpuri video. In the video, Kajal looks smoking hot in her towel dance with actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The video was posted almost a month ago, and till now the video fetched over 3 million views, currently the video is trending and raising the temperature, and fans are going gaga over their towel dance.

In the video, Kajal Raghwani can be seen donning a green towel and with her sensuous dance moves make her fans drooling over the video. While Dinesh looks dapper in a blue kurta, paired up with black jeans and completed his look with a scarf (gamchha).

Check the video here:

Bhojpuri superstar Kajal Raghwani and Dinesh Lal Yadav earlier featured in many films like Patna Se Pakistan and Aashik Aawara, their on-screen Jodi became hit overnight and fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. Other songs like Chikan Saman and Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa also garnered over 9 million views on Youtube.

On the professional front, Kajal Raghwani will be seen in the movie Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri as the leading lady, while Dinesh Lal Yadav has many movies in his kitty like Aaye Hum Baarati Baarat Leke, Patna Junction, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, no doubt these Bhojpuri actors are skilled artist and hence, proved why they are loved so much by there fans.

