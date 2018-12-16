Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: The diva started her career five years back in the Bhojpuri industry with the film Rihaai in 2013 opposite Aditya Ozha. But got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 in 2014, co-starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and her rumored boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav. On the professional front, Kajal Raghwani will be next seen in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite Pawan Singh, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Khesari Lal Yadav followed by 2019 release Herogiri opposite her debut actor Aditya Ozha.

Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani has once again taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures, dressed in a white sleeveless top with a deep neckline, Kajal looks beautiful as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her style with Kohled eyes, dark pink lipstick. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered thousand plus likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty.

The diva started her career five years back in the Bhojpuri industry with the film Rihaai in 2013 opposite Aditya Ozha. But got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 in 2014, co-starring Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and her rumored boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav. On the professional front, Kajal Raghwani will be next seen in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya opposite Pawan Singh, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Khesari Lal Yadav followed by 2019 release Herogiri opposite her debut actor Aditya Ozha.

Kajal Raghwani has been honored with many awards among which she has also received the prestigious Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) held in Dubai. Take a look at some of the sexiest pictures of Kajal Raghwani here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More