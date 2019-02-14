Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani barely skips an opportunity of making her fans fall in love with her more by her stunning pictures and videos in photo-sharing app, Instagram and sexy dance moves in Bhojpuri songs. Well, she set the YouTube ablaze by flaunting her sensuous chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav in Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi from the film Balam Ji Love You.

Our very own Bhojpuri divas need no introduction when it comes to their sultry dance moves and amazing performance in the Bhojpuri movies. Be it Amrapali Dubey or Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, their spark in the industry for their work is unbelievable. Alike them is Kajal Raghwani who began her acting career with a Bhojpuri blockbuster Rihai in 2013. Ever since the release of Devra Bhail Deewana and Patna Se Pakistan, Kajal has won millions of hearts via her work in the industry.

Talking about her latest super hit song, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi from the film Balam Ji Love You. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, is written by Shyam Dehati stars Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav is choreographed by Kanu Mukherjee, Riki Gupta and Ram Devan. With her sensuous chemistry in the song, Raghwani has simply slayed the song with her talent. The movie is helmed by Premanshu Singh and bankrolled by Seema Devi Rungta & Anand Kumar Rungta under the banners of Shree Raama Production House. The song which was released in 2019, has already crossed over 70 million views on YouTube. If you still haven’t seen this superhit Bhojpuri video, take a look at the track here:

The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Kajal Raghwani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh. She will also feature in two of Khesari Lal Yadav’s movie titled as Herapheri and Teri Meharbaniya. Apart from this, she will also appear in Herogiri.

