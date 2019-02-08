Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo. In the picture, she is looking alluring, dressed in a yellow and white suit with full embroidery. In side-braided hairstyle and heavy earrings, the actor kills the Internet with her ravishing looks. With adorable face and expressions in the picture, the actor looks even cuter.

Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is counted amongst the most talented all-rounders of the industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps updating herself well on social media. Recently Kajal took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo wherein she is dolled up in a yellow and white suit with full embroidery. With heavy jhumkas, dark lipstick and a slight tone of mascara, the actor simply look glamorous. In the photo, she has opted for a side braid hairstyle which is suiting her well. The hottie has about 276k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Kajal entered the Bhojpuri industry in the year 2013 and since then she has been serving the industry with hit films. She did her debut with the movie Rihai with co-stars Aditya Ozha. The hardworking actor got Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award from International Bhojpuri Film Awards in the year 2016 in Dubai. The all-rounder is best known for getting into the character and fulfils all the expectations of her fans in the form of hot photos and stupendous roles in the film. Some of her hit movies are Devra Bhail Deewana, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You many more.

