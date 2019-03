Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani leaves no chance of dazzling well in the industry with her ravishing looks. Recently, the actor uploaded a breathtaking selfie, in which she is looking alluring in full makeup. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered massive likes which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani is among the most talented actors of the industry who keeps on treating her fans with her breathtaking photos and performances. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps entertaining them with her sensational looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a morning selfie. With perfect makeup, on-point eyeliner, the actor kills the Internet with her looks. The most stunning part about her picture is her mang tika which is actually adding more to her beauty. Kajal did her Bhojpuri debut in the year 2013 with the movie Rihai. Post to which, she appeared in a number of hit series like Aashiq Awara, Dabang Aashiq, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Ham Hain Hindustani and many more. Kajal Raghwani also dazzles well on-screen with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Talking about her professional front, the actor will be next seen in projects like Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri, Baaghi and Herogiri with Khesari Lal Yadav. The beauty queen has about 344k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and keeps uploading her sexy photos on the Internet. For her stupendious role, the actor was also honoured with Bhojpuri Best Actress People Award in the year 2016 from International Bhojouri Film Award held in Dubai. The actor is serving the industry from past many years and has till now featured in more than 35 films, proving herself to be one of the versatile actors of the industry.

