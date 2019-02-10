Kajal Raghwani hot photos: The hot as ever Kajal Raghwani has once again taken social media by storm. The diva started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai but got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 with Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh.

Kajal Raghwani hot photos: One of the most talented and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani has once again set intermit ablaze with her amazing acting skills and her sultry dance moves! Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a closeup picture of hers where she is smiling in a blue sweater, she has complemented her style with red glossy lipstick and kohled eyes. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

The diva started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai but got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 with Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. In her 6 year long career she has done about 50 plus movies among such best of her movies are- Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Deewanapan, Baj Gail Danka, Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Pyaar Ke Rang Hazaar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Naagdev, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, among others. Take a look at her picture here:

On the professional front, she will be next seen opposite alleged boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav in Teri Meharbaniyan, Herogiri, Hera Pheri.

