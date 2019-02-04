Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: She is famous for her curvaceous body and killer dance moves and never misses a chance to take her fans by surprise! She started her acting career in 2013 with Rihai but got her breakthrough with Pratigya 2 opposite Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. Kajal Raghwani will be next seen in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya with Pawan Singh, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Herogiri with Anand Ojha.

Kajal Raghwani sexy photos: One of the most talented actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Kajal Raghwani started her acting career as a supporting actor back in 2013 with film Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha. But got her breakthrough with 2014 film Pratigya 2 opposite two Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav and after that movie, she became a social media sensation with more than 325k followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. She is famous for her curvaceous body and killer dance moves and never misses a chance to take her fans by surprise!

On the work front, Kajal Raghwani will be next seen in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya with Pawan Singh, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Khesari Lal Yadav and Herogiri with Anand Ojha. The diva has made a mark in the industry and is here to stay. There are rumours that she is dating costar Khesari Lal Yadav but the duo have not yet confirmed the news. Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Kajal Raghwani here:

In her 6 year long career she has done many movies among which some of her movies from early years are- Devra Bhail Deewana (2014), Patna Se Pakistan (2015), Hukumat (2015), Bhojpuriya Raja(2016), Jaaneman (2016), Inteqaam (2016), Aashiq Awara (2016), Dabang Aashiq (2016), Sarkar Raj (2017), Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna (2017), Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga (2017), Lagi Tohse Lagan (2016), Balam JI Love You (2018), Dabang Sarkar ( 2018), Sangarsh (2018) among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More