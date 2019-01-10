Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is one of the most prominent leading actors of the industry who keeps on swaying her fans with her superb performances. Known for her sexy latke jhatke, the gorgeous lady leaves no chance to impress her fans. Having numerous hits under her name, Kajal Raghwani has made everyone crazy over her style.

Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is one of the most prominent leading actors of the industry who keeps on swaying her fans with her superb performances. Known for her sexy latke jhatke, the gorgeous lady leaves no chance to impress her fans. Having numerous hits under her name, Kajal Raghwani has made everyone crazy over her style.

Ruling the Bhojpuri industry with her outstanding performances and sexy dance moves, Kajal Raghwani garners a massive fan following. She is also emerging as one of the most loved and adored Bhojpuri celebrities on social media. Kajal keeps on surprising her fans with her newest and hottest avatars. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. With her perfectly winged eyeliner and charming smile, Kajal Raghwani is looking fabulous. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time she is stealing the limelight with her gorgeous selfies. Take a glimpse at a few of these:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More