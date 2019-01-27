Kajal Raghwani sexy video: From Devra Bhail Deewana to Patna Se Pakistan, Sarkar Raj, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Kajal Raghwani's amazing performance in the Bhojpuri industry has made her a star. The lady who set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya is enjoying the love and praises she is garnering from her fanbase.

Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Dabang Sarkar fame Kajal Raghwani made her acting debut with Rihai in 2013 with Aditya Ozha. One of the most bankable and popular faces of Bhojpuri industry, Raghwani set the cinema hall’s on fire by giving an amazing performance in movies like Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Sarkar Raj, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You and Naagdev. Well, not just the movies! Kajal is also the sensation of the Internet and never misses a chance to upload her uber-hot pictures on Instagram. Be it selfies or videos, she is always up with something new and amazing.

Well, coming back to her work, Kajal Raghwani’s super hit chartbuster Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya from the film Bhojpuria Raja featuring Devra Bada Satawela fame Pawan Singh has set the Internet on fire by crossing 240 views on YouTube. Helmed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and written by Veeru Thakur, Bhojpuria Raja features superstar Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani and Umesh Singh. Made under the banners of Vasundhara Motion Pictures, Bhojpuri blockbuster film was released in 2016. Watch: Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh’s unmissable chemistry in their superhit song Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya:

Kajal Raghwani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie titled Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh. She will also appear in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri. Apart from these forthcoming movies that were scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019, she will also star Anand Ojha’s Herogiri.

