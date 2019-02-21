Kajal Raghwani Instagram photos: Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani is presently spreading her charm with beautiful photos on social media. Sabse Bada Mujrim actor has also received Bhojpuri actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA). The award ceremony was held in Dubai

Kajal Raghwani Instagram photos: Bhojpuri actor Kajal Raghwani who debut in Rihai is continued to win the hearts on the social media. Her Instagram photographs are a proof that she is ruling presently, on the social media. From her vacay photographs to candid clicks, she has managed her Instagram quite actively. Sabse Bada Mujrim actor became popular after she received Bhojpuri actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) which were held in Dubai.

She had worked in several movies with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Aashik Awara & Patna Se Pakistan. Along with Pawan Singh, she had been featured in the film Hukumat & Bhojpuriya Raja with Khesari Lal Yadav in Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. She hails from Gujarat and currently working acting in Bhojpuri cinema.

Here we bring you with top 10 photographs of Kajal Raghwani. Check out her photographs here

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More