Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song Saj Ke Sawar Ke is once again creating a storm on the Internet. The song has garnered over 104 million likes and is continuing to make more likes. The song is dubbed as the Superhit song of 2018, well, it has been winning hearts in 2019 too.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are two of the most bankable actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. Every time these two appear together in a film or raised the temperature with their impeccable dance skills, their fans went into a frenzy. There are a number of songs available on YouTube featuring the two actors which have garnered millions of likes. One of them is Saj Ke Sawar Ke from the film Muqaddar. The song is dubbed as the Superhit song of 2018, well, it has been winning hearts in 2019 too.

The song has garnered over 10 million views on the video uploading platform and the comment section is bombarded with the compliments for two. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the music of the song is being directed by Madhukar Anand. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Azad Singh and was produced under the banner of Wave Music Company. Here’s take a look at the song that has become the new talk of the town:

Khesari and Kajal have worked together in several superhit films, including Mehandi Lagake Rakhna, Hum Hai Hindustani, Intqaam, Dulhin Ganga Par Ke, Diwanapan, Hum Hai Hindustani, and Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga among others. The duo’s another film Dulin Ganga Par Ke also came out to be a blockbuster. The report says that the two of them are also working on Balam Ji I Love You and Nagdev, which are soon to hit the big screens.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More