Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are one of the most adored jodis of the Bhojpuri industry from their amazing script to their item songs Kajal is a social media sensation with more than 300k followers on Instagram. Recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute photo with alleged boyfriend Khesari Lala Yadav all color coordinating in red.

The photo in a span of just a few hours has garnered 15k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments and appreciations for their chemistry. Take a look at their cute photos here:

On the work front Kajal started her acting career with Khesari Lal Yadav in Pratigya 2 and since then has featured together in more than 10 movies. The duo will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri which is slated to release this year.

Some of the hit movies of Khesari Lal Yadav and kajal Raghwnai are Dabang Sarkar, Naagdev, Coolie no 1, HumHai Hindustani, Deewanapan, Sangharsh, Damru, Balam Ji Love You, Jila Champaran, Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet among various others.

