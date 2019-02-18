Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav photos: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the favourite couples who keep sizzling the screens and Internet with their hot chemistry. In all, together they have featured in a total of 15 films and leaves no chance of impressing their fans to the fullest. Here are some photos of the on-screen couple that will astonish you completely.

Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav photos: Bhojpuri actor, singer Khesari Lal Yadav and bombshell Kajal Raghwani is among the top rated couples on-screen who leaves no chance of spreading their hotness in the industry with their songs and films. Both of them share fabulous chemistry and keeps impressing fans with their cuteness overloaded pictures and songs. Khesari Lal Yadav did his Bhojpuri debut with the movie Sajan Chale Sasural in the year 2011, meanwhile beauty queen Kajal Raghwani did her on-screen debut with the movie Rihai in 2013. Together both of them have featured in a total of 15 films since last 5 years. Their couple is counted amongst one of the hottest duos of Bhojpuri cinemas after Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Good news for the duo fans, they both will be seen together in the movies like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri in the upcoming year. Both of them are counted amongst the top actors of the industry who leaves no chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans with her power pack performances on-screen. In, 2016 Kajal won the Best Actress People’s Choice Award for her superb acting in the film from International Bhojpuri Film Awards, held in Dubai.

Here are some photos of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani which will sizzle the Internet completely, have a look:

