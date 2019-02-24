Bhojpuri actors Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are best known for setting the Internet on fire with their hot chemistry. Recently, both of them uploaded an adorable photo together. Both the hardworking actors have given a series of hit films to the industry and keep sharing their cute photos on social media.

Kajal Raghwani is among the most alluring actors who is best known for her super hot chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav. The actor commenced with her Bhojpuri acting in the year 2013 and since then she has given a series of hit films. The hottie is known for her phenomenal role in the Bhojpuri industry and has also spread the magic of her hotness on YouTube with her hit songs. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Khesari Lal Yadav. In the photo, both of them are snapped together taking a selfie. Kajal Raghwani is looking alluring dressed in casual attire, wearing a red check shirt meanwhile Khesari is looking classic dressed in a white shirt with denims. It is not the first time when both of them shared pictures, they both share a good bond and keep uploading photos together.

Talking about the professional fronts, Kajal and Khesari will be next appearing in the movies like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri in the upcoming year. Kajal is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who has given major hits to the industry like Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan and many more. Khesari is also among the top actors who has got various awards for her stupendious performances in the industry and recently Bhojpuri Cine Awards also awarded him with titles like Best Actor and Best Popular Actor. Some of their hit songs are Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Jable Jagal Bani, E Rani Hum Intajar Kar Tani and many more.

