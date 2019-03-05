Kajal Raghwani photos: The diva started her career back in 2013 with Rihai but didn't bag recognition until 2014. recently, Kajal took to her Instagram handle to share a cute photo of her dressed in a beautiful yellow blue saree, and the fans can't stop appreciating her stunning looks and her curvaceous body.

Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani needs no introduction! The ever so beautiful Kajal Raghwani started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha but got her breakthrough in 2014 with Pratigya 2 opposite power star Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year and had earned crores of rupees at the box office.

Recently, Kajal Raghwani shared a photo of herself dressed in a beautiful blue- yellow saree. By the looks of the photo it seems like kajal is posing during a concert, she has complemented her concert look with red bangles, kohled eyes, red lipstick, and a cute little bindi. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 17k likes and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Kajal Raghwani in her 6-year long career has worked in more than 30 Bhojpuri films, 15 plus item songs, three television series and many advertisements. Some of the highest grossing movies from her early days are- Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Hukumat, Aashiq Awara, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Jaaneman, among various others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0dUWHDLMVc

