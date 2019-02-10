Sarso Ke Sagiya has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and Shyam Dehati. The song Sarso Ke Sagiya is from the movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and had earned crores of money at the box office.

Khesari Lal Yadav is not just a singer but an actor, musician, anchor as well as a music composer! One of the famous songs of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani is Sarso Ke Sagiya which has garnered more than 101 million views and the count seems unstoppable! The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and Shyam Dehati. The song Sarso Ke Sagiya is from the movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and had earned crores of money at the box office.

The movie starred Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and Ritu Singh, Avdhesh Mishra, Param Hans Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Mohan, Karan Pandey, Sanjay mahanand, and others in pivotal roles. The music has been bankrolled under the label Worldwide records put ltd and directed by Rajnish Mishra. Take a look at the song Sarso Ke Sagiya here:

On the professional front, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari La Yadav have many movies lined up together such as Herogiri, Herapheri and Teri Meherbaniyan. The duo have done many movies together some of the hit movies of the duo from 2018 are Dabang Sarkar and Balam Ji I love You.

