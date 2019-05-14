Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sexy dance video titled Sarso Ke Sagiya from superhit Bhojpuri film Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna has crossed 119 million views and 219 thousand likes on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs.

The lyrics of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna have been given by Pyare Lal Yadav and the sizzling chemistry between Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal is to die for! The sexy latka-jhatkas and grooving moves of Kajal Raghwani will blow your mind and set your screens on fire!

In the video song, we see Kajal Raghwani dressed in a sexy pink blouse and blue lehenga and is showing her grooving dance moves and sexy curves.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav is looking dapper in a pink kurta-pyjama. The two are setting the floor on fire with their sexy chemistry and hot dance moves. Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies like Jaaneman, Dabang Aashiq, Aashik Aawara, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Sangharsh, among several others.

They will be next seen in films like Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri which are slated to release this year.

They are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. Their dance videos garner millions of views on YouTube and go viral in no time!

