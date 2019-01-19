Kajal Raghwani sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell Priti Biswas once again slays in her latest song Pagal Banaibe Kare Patar Ki featuring Khesari Lal Yadav. The stunning lady who began her acting career with Rihai in 2013, set the YouTube on fire. The song has so far garnered over 18 million views on social media. Watch the unmissable video of Pagal Banaibe Kare Patar Ki featuring Khesari Lal Yadav that has crosses 18 million views.

Kajal Raghwani sexy videos: The bombshell of Bhojpuri industry, Kajal Raghwani barely misses a chance to set the cinema halls on fire with her curves and sensuous performances. The stunning lady began her acting career with Rihai in 2013 and rose to limelight with Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014. Well, the film was a super hit at the box office and ticket counters. Talking about the upcoming movies, Kajal Raghwani is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh. Well, she will also star in Khesari Lal Yadav starrer Teri Meharbaniyan and Heropheri. The stunning diva will also appear in Anand Ojha’s Herogiri.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, Pagal Banaibe Kare Patar Ki featuring Bhojpuri superstars Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav is driving the fans crazy. Helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra, the blockbuster song which was released in 2018 from the film Dabangg Sarkar starring Ayushi Tiwari, Jai Shankar Panday, Shubhash and Ajay Singh. With sultry dance moves and unmissable chemistry between the duo, Kajal Raghwani sexy video has so far garnered over 18 million views on YouTube.

If you missed watching Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sexy dance video, take a sneak peek to it:

Well, Khesari Lal Yadav who is one of the most bankable superstars of Bhojpuri industry will feature on Teri Meharbaniyan starring Kajal Raghwani and Heropheri starring Devra Bhail Deewana actor Kajal Raghwani. All his upcoming projects will hit the theatres this year.

