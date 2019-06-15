Bhojpuri actors Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are among the leading stars who impresses fans whenever they appear on-screen. Currently, the actors are conquering hearts with their hot chemistry in the song Saj Ke Sawar Ke from the film Muqaddar. Watch the video here:

Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress their fans with their hot chemistry on-screen. Together both the stars have featured together in many films and create a buzz with their talent and skill. Currently, the actors are garnering attention for their chemistry in one of their songs titled Saj Ke Sawar Ke from the film Muqaddar which has gone viral.

In the song, Khesari and Kajal can be seen romancing with each other under the rain. In the song, Kajal Raghwani is looking alluring dressed in a pink and blue saree and Khesari Lal is looking cool in a leather jacket. The song is among the favourite list of their fans which has garnered 131 million views on YouTube.

Talking about Kajal Raghwani, the actor began her career in Bhojpuri industry in the year 2013 with the film Rihai. Post to which she has appeared in a number of hit films which includes Aashik Aawara, Baj Gail Danka, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Balam Ji Love You, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Coolie No. 1 and many more.

Indian actor, singer, model Khesari Lal Yadav is among the phenomenal actors who proves himself whenever he appears on-screen. For his outstanding acting skills and talent, he has also been awarded various awards like Bhojpuri Film Awards and also Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.

Some of their hot song include Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, Jable Jagal Bani, Video Bana Ke Kar Degi Viral, Pagal banaibe ka re patarki and many more.

