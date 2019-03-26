Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav sexy video: One of the most popular Bhojpuri songs, Sarso Ke Sagiya has crossed a whopping 111 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and their sexy latka-jhatkas have set social media on fire!

Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s popular Bhojpuri song titled Sarso Ke Sagiya has crossed 111 million views on video-streaming app YouTube. The song, which is from Bhojpuri film Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music of Sarso Ke Sagiya has been given by Madhukar Anand. In the song, Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav is looking handsome in a pink kurta-pyjama and Kajal Raghwani is, as usual, looking sexy in a sultry pink shimmery blouse and blue lehenga.

Their sizzling chemistry and sexy dance moves will set your screen on fire! Sarso Ke Sagiya is from the popular Bhojpuri movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna which starred Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Avdhesh Mishra, Param Hans Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Mohan, Karan Pandey and Sanjay mahanand. The film was a super hit and even the song from the film which was filmed on Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav emerged as one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been entertaining us since 2013 when she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 with Aditya Ozha-starrer Rihai which emerged as a blockbuster.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have worked in several Bhojpuri films together such as Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Balam Ji Love You, Sangharsh, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, among many others.

They will be next seen in films like Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri, among many others. Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry who keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account which set the Internet on fire! Her dance videos garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube and her pictures on social media set the Internet on fire!

