Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav songs: One of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri cinema, Kajal Raghwani, and Khesari Lal Yadav are a sight to behold in their songs! From their chemistry to their dance moves, take a look at their top five songs here.

Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav songs: From Coolar Kurti Me to Sarso Ke Sagiya, take a look at top 5 Bhojpuri songs of the couple

Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav songs: From their chemistry to their dance moves, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are one of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri cinema who never miss a chance to woo their fans with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The duo has worked in many movies together but what brought them closer is the success of their first film Partigya 2 with Pawan Singh in 2014.

Since then Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked together in more than ten films among which many more are yet to come. Some of their films are- Jaaneman, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hai Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangarsh, Balam Ji I Love you, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Coolie no 1 and her upcoming films with the star are Teri Meharbaniyan, and Herapheri.

Movies are incomplete without songs and Khesari Lal Yadav being a playback singer, and actor composes many songs among which he has shaken a leg with many stars be it his rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani or Aamrapali Dubey, check out some of his best songs with Kajal Raghwani here! From Coolar Kurti Me Hai to Sarso ke Sagiya to Jabal Jagle Bani, see his best songs here.

1. Coolar Kurti Me from Deewanapan

One of the hit songs of the duo, the song Coolar Kurti Me is one of the foot-tapping groovy songs which has crossed 200 million views on youtube!

2. Sarso Ke Sagiya

With more than 150 million views on youtube, Sarso ke Sagiya song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. Chek out their song here:

3. Saj Ke Sawar Ke

Another song of the couple with more than 100 million views on Youtube! Check out Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani’s song here:

4. Mehandi Laga Le Rakhna

103 million views! Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri cinema. Check out their song here:

5. Jable Jagal Bani

Take a look at their hottest song here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App