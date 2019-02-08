Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi featuring Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav has crosses 14 million views on YouTube. The super hit chartbuster song from the film Balam Ji Love You, Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi is one of the most famous tracks of Kajal Raghwani who is famously known for her amazing performances in films like Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar and Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna.

From her amazing performances in Rihai to Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Patna Se Pakistan, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Kajal Raghwani is one of the most bankable and popular divas of Bhojouri industry. The Bhojpuri sensation who is not only famous in the regional industry but is also known as the Internet sensation for her sizzling photos and adorable videos, is all set to make you all go gaga with her upcoming movies. The lady will star in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya featuring Pawan Singh. Apart from this, she will also appear in Teri Meherbaniyan, Herapheri and Herogiri.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s on-screen chemistry not hidden from us all. The stunning Bhojpuri couple who are immesely loved for their performances in the movies, barely skip a chance of making us all go gaga with their moves in the songs and acting in the movies. Their recent blockbuster was Balam Ji Love You. Well, coming to the song that made us all crazy, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi crosses 14 million views on YouTube. No doubt why Kajal has millions of followers! Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the super hit chartbuster is simply unmissable to watch. From Kajal’s sexy attire to Khesari’s casual outfit, duo’s Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi is unmissable to watch.

Helmed by Premanshu Singh, Balam Ji Love You is bankrolled by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta under tha banners of Shree Raama Production House. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ashok Samarth, Smriti Sinha starrer Bhojouri love saga also has Akshara Singh and Shubhi Sharma falunting their sultry dance moves in the item song. The film which hit the theatres in 2018, is one of the highest grossing movies of the regional film industry.

