Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav video: One of the most sensational Bhojpuri song, Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate which has been filmed on Bhojpuri beauty Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri power star and singer Khesari Lal Yadav and has crossed a whopping 8 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate has been voiced by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been given by Pawan Pandey. The song is from the Bhojpuri blockbuster film Sangharsh and the music of the song has been given by Dhananjay Mishra.

In the video, we see Kajal Raghwani dressed in a sexy blue and golden lehenga. Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, looks dapper in a desi look. Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling chemistry in the song is being loved by fans and the song has set the Internet on fire and has garnered many likes on YouTube.

Kajal Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Dabang Sarkar, among many others. They will be now seen in films like Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri.

