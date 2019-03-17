Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri megastar Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri item queen Kajal Raghwani’s Bhojpuri song Sarso Ke Sagiya has crossed a whopping 109 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the song, we see Kajal Raghwani dressed in a sexy blue lehenga with a sexy pink shimmery choli and she is flaunting her sexy curves and phenomenal dance moves in the dance video. Actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is looking dapper in a pink kurta and their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Sarso Ke Sagiya has set the Internet on fire! The song, which has crossed 109 million YouTube views is from the Bhojpuri blockbuster film Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna.

It has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh and the lyrics have been given by Pyare Lal Yadav. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have worked together in several Bhojpuri films such as Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, Naagdev, among a few others.

They both will be seen in films like Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan, and Herapheri and these films are slated to release this year. Kajal Raghwani, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 with Rihai, has been ruling Bhojpuri cinema for the past six years and have featured in a number of blockbusters such as Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Patna Se Pakistan, Devra Bhail Deewana, among many others.

She has worked with all the big stars from Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Rakesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Awadhesh Mishra, Pawan Singh, among several others.

Kajal Raghwani is also a social media sensation and her Instagram is flooded with hot and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. Her dance videos from Bhojpuri films garner millions of views and likes on YouTube. Here are her hot and sexy songs!

