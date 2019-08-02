Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, Bhojpuri item queen Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri singer Priyanka Singh’s superhit song Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi has crossed 66 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song is from the blockbuster Bhojpuri film Balam Ji I Love You and has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.

The lyrics of the song have been given by Shyam Dehati and the music of the song has been given by Om Jha. In the song, we see Kajal Raghwani dressed in sexy pink, red and orange lehenga with a multi-colored crop blouse. Her sexy latka-jhatkas and hot dance steps are too hot to handle and the dance video has been breaking the Internet.

Kajal Raghwani is not only a very fine actress but also a phenomenal dancer. She has starred in several Bhojpuri item numbers which are way too sexy to handle! Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling, hot, sexy, sultry and steamy chemistry in the video song Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi is what makes it a must-watch!

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have worked in several Bhojpuri movies together and are one of the most adorable on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry. In the video, we see both Khesari Lal Yadav, Bhojpuri item queen Kajal Raghwani showing their sexy and grooving dance moves and the song has set the Internet ablaze.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have starred in several Bhojpuri movies together such as Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, Naagdev, Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri, among many others.

Their on-screen jodi is loved by all their fans and they want to see them in more such movies and songs in the future.

