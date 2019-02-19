Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav once again sets the YouTube on fire with their sensuous chemistry in the famous Holi song Chapra Main Pakdaenge, sung by Khesari Lal. The song from the album Holi Main Thik Hai was released on the video-sharing app in the second week of February, this year. Watch the superhit chartbuster of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani here:

Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani who rose to limelight after giving back to back hits like Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Patna Se Pakistan, Muqaddar, Rihai, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Bhojpuria Raja and Sabse Bada Mujrim, won the best actress people’s choice award on International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Ever since then, Raghwani’s journey in the movie industry has been amazing. Devra Bhail Deewana actor is not only the YouTube sensation but is also known as the Internet sensation for her amazing photos and videos.

Bhojpuri bombshell Kajal Raghwani is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Baaghi, Aparadhi Saiyan, Chor Police, Herogiri, Sriman Saiyan Ji, Production No.2, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Hera Pheri, Raja Hindustani, Lallu Ki Laila, Khesari 786, Lut Gaye Tere Pyar Me, Kashi Vishwanath and Yaraan.

