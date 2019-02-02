Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani once again set the YouTube on fire with their unmissable chemistry and sultry dance moves. This time with the song Sutala Tank Kora Mein which was released in 2018. The track which is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, has crossed 72 million views on YouTube. If you missed Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav bhojpuri song, take a look at the video here:

Kajal Raghwani bhojpuri song: The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie titled Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan and Baaj Gayeel Danka, is one of the best known personalities of the regional industry. With her sultry dance moves and sensuous expressions in the movies, Kajal’s chemistry with Khesari Lal Yadav is not hidden from us all. Well, the two who have worked in over 5 or more movies together, never disappoint their fans when it comes to entertaining them.

Recently, their super hit chartbuster catch all our attention when it crossed over 72 million views on YouTube. The track named Sutala Tani Kora Mein, is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and bankrolled by Sonu Kumar Pandey. Written by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh, the chartbuster song is helmed by Mahesh Acharya. The bhojpuri song flaunts Kajal and Khesari’s chemistry. If you still haven’t watched the video of this song, take a look at it here:

On the work front, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are all set to entertain their fanbase with the upcoming Bhojpuri projects. From Baaghi to Hera Pheri, Raja Hindustani, Khesari 786, Teri Meherbaniyan, Coolie no. 1 and Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Dabang Sarkar stars are definitely not missing the forthcoming opportunity of making you all groove on the tracks of their upcoming films that are likely to hit the theatres this year.

