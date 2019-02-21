Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sizzling divas of the Bhojpuri film industry who keeps on hogging headlines for her hot avatars. The Bhojpuri diva raises the temperature with her glamorous looks and leaves fans breathless. This time too, she is stealing the limelight with her gorgeous selfie. This morning selfie of Kajal Raghwani is enough to refresh you for an occupied hectic day, take a look!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most loved and adored divas of the Bhojpuri film industry who keeps on swaying fans with her super-hot photos. Being an avid social media user, the actor never misses a chance to sway fasn with her hot attires. Overlapped with talent, the diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. Not many of her fans know that Kajal Raghwani actually belongs to the state of Gujarat but works in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Driving everyone crazy, the actor has once again posted a gorgeous selfie of her. Kajal Raghwani took to her official Instagram account to post a refreshing morning selfie in which she can be seen wearing a white colour dress. First the diva posted a photo on her Instagram story and then shared a monochrome selfie on her timeline. Both of them are extremely adorable. Adding a quirky floral filter, Kajal Raghwani is looking even cuter. Take a look at the latest Instagram post of Kajal Raghwani which will leave you breathless!

Kajal Raghwani is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The actor has given many super hit movies including Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

