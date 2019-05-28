Kajal Raghwani Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Bhojpuri beauties Kajal and Monalisa have set the Internet on fire with their sexy and hot photos which they recently shared on Instagram.

Kajal Raghwani Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Kajal Raghwani and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has been winning the Internet with the sultry and hot photos which they share on their official Instagram account. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas like always is rocking a sexy outfit and her expressions in the photo are killer! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu film industries and has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and is also a social media sensation.

In the photo shared by Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the Bhojpuri diva looks stunning in a video in which she is wearing a red and black short dress with sexy black long heels and her pose and sexy expressions in the video will blow your mind!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s video has gone viral on social media right after she posted it on Instagram. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Kajal Raghwani, on the other hand, is looking sexy in a black short dress and her mirror selfie is too hot to handle! Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in movies like Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Aashik Aawara, Lagi Tohse lagan, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among several others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in movies like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Meri Life Mein Uski Wife,Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Ek Aur Kurukshetra, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App