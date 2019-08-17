Kajal Raghvani- Pawan Singh romantic Bhojpuri film which was released on June 5, 2019, the movie is directed by Devendra Tiwari. It holds a special appearance of Amrapali Dubey in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhool Jaogi. This movie got superhit songs with it, Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya was the first song of the movie and crossed over 10 million views on youtube, the second song of the movie was Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhool Jaogi which had a special appearance of Amrapali Dubey in it and crossed over 12 million views on youtube.

Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya is now on youtube, Kajal Raghvani the Bhojpuri sensation and she posted about the youtube release of Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya film on Instagram. The Bhojpuri actress has given several hits in Bhojpuri Cinemas, she even got the best actress people’s choice awards in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards. Kajal is very much active on Instagram and Tik-Tok, she keeps posting about everything on Instagram. Kajal is coming up with three other movies this year, she will be seen in the Bhojpuri Film Coolie No. 1, Teri Meharbaniyan and Herapheri.

Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya clashed with the release of Bharat and Kajal’s Bhojpuri movie Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya and it smacked Bharat in the Bihar cinemas. The trailer of the Bhojpuri film Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya crossed over 4.3 million views on Youtube and here is the full movie available.

Actor Pawan Singh the Lollipop Laagelu fame showed his amazing acting skills in the movie Maine Unko Saajan Chun Liya, he showed his magic in Crack Fighter too and he will soon be seen in the upcoming Bhojpuri film Jai Hind.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App