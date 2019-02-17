Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh once again set the YouTube on fire with their latest song Chal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara Di from 2018's blockbuster Bhojpuri movie, Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya. The track was released today i.e. February 17 by DRJ Records Bhojpuri channel on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most bankable divas of the Bhojpuri industry. The stunning lady who began her acting career with Rihai in 2013, is popularly known for her amazing performance in Bhojpuri movies Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna and Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. She bagged the Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) in Dubai for her amazing performances in Bhojpuri movies.

The 28-year-old diva set the YouTube on fire with her sultry in Pawan Singh starrer Chal Chala Rani Rihalsal Kara Di from the film Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya. Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the track was released today on DRJ Records Bhojpuri channel on YouTube. Well, the stunning diva is seen getting cosy with Pawan Singh in the track that has already garnered over 74,744 views. If you missed watching the song of Kajal Raghwani, take a look at the video here:

The stunning diva is all set to entertain her massive audience in Bihar with the upcoming movie Teri Meharbaniyan starring Khesari Lal Yadav. She will also feature in Herapheri starring Khesari apart from appearing in Anand Ojha’s Herogiri.

Also, watch some of the super hit chartbusters of Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani that has set the Youtube on fire:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More