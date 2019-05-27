Kajal Raghwani Pawan Singh sexy video: The sensuous and sexy dance on the popular Bhojpuri song Sorry Sorry from famous Bhojpuri movie Bhojpuriya Raja has been breaking the Internet, watch video

Kajal Raghwani Pawan Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri sex bomb Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri film industry. All their sexy dance videos and item numbers break all records on social media and on YouTube and now their sexy and sensational Bhojpuri song sorry Sorry from famous Bhojpuri movie Bhojpuriya Raja has crossed 40 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the video, we see the erotic and hot chemistry between Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh and their hot dance movies will set your screens on fire!

In the song, we see a shirtless Pawan Singh dancing to the tunes of the peppy dance numbers wearing white jeans and Kajal Raghwani, on the other hand, is dressed in sexy denim shorts with a yellow top and denim jacket.

Their dance moves, chemistry, expressions, everything is just perfect and the song is loved by fans! Sorry Sorry has been sung by Pawan Singh as he is also a great singer and the lyrics of the song have been given by Azad Singh. The music of Sorry Sorry has been composed by Madhukar Anand.

The song has crossed 40 million views and the sexy latka-jhatkas of Kajal Raghwani and the dapper moves of Pawan Singh are to die for!

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh have starred in Bhojpuri movies like Pratigya 2, Hukumat, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, among several others.

They will be next seen in Bhojpuri movie Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya which is slated to release this year and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as it stars one of the sexiest Bhojpuri couples Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh. Here are some of their sexy and erotic videos.

