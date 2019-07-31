Bhojpuri sex bomb Kajal Raghwani has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which have taken social media by storm!

Bhojpuri hot cake and dancing sensation Kajal Raghwani has been steaming it up on Instagram with her sexy and hot Instagram photos as well as videos which are too hot to handle! In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri item queen on her official Instagram account, Kajal Raghwani looks mesmerizing as she poses in a sexy lehenga-choli.

In the picture, we see Kajal Raghwani dressed in an orange lehenga with a blue and golden printed blouse and a green chunni. It looks like she posing for a dance step in the photo which has been breaking the Internet. Kajal Raghwani’s cute smile and the sexy pose is too hot to handle and the photo has gone viral on social media.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for her sexy item numbers which go viral in no time and garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Kajal Raghwani has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among many others.

Kajal Raghwani, who made her powerful debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2013 with Rihai, has starred in movies like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer Pratigya 2, Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Aashik Aawara, Bhojpuriya Raja, Lagi Tohse lagan, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Bairi Kangana 2, Balam Ji Love You, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Coolie No. 1, among many others.

She is also known for her sexy item numbers which are too hot to handle! She is also a social media sensation with a massive fan following on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App