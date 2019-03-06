Kajal Raghwani photos: Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular actors who keeps on hogging headlines for the hot and sexy Instagram posts of her. The actor has given some splendid performances in the Bhojpuri industry and is continuing to win hearts with her social media updates. This throwback photo of Kajal Raghwani will leave you breathless.

Kajal Raghwani photos: One of the most loved and adored actors of the Bhojpuri film industry, Kajal Raghwani has set the internet on fire once again. With a huge fan following, the diva manages to top headlines every now and then. Kajal Raghwani has many fan pages on Instagram run by her followers.

The Bhojpuri actor never fails to steal the limelight with her hot and happening stills on social media. Having done so many super hit movies with the big names of the industry, Kajal Raghwani enjoys massive stardom. This time too, a fan page of Kajal Raghwani took to its official Instagram account to post a throwback photo of the lady. Donning a pink saree in her latest Instagram post, Kajal Raghwani is raising temperatures with her hotness. The actor can be seen striking the sexiest pose for the camera. Take a look!

Bhojpuri glam doll Kajal Raghwani has featured in many super hit movies including Rihai, Sabse Bada Mujrim, Patna Se Pakistan, Bhojpuriya Raja, Muqaddar, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. With her alluring photos on Instagram, she keeps on fluttering hearts of fans. The Instagram timeline of Kajal Raghwani is full of these astonishing stills, take a look at some of them!

