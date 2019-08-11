Kajal Raghwani hot photo: From starring in a movie with Khesari Lal Yadav to making a name for herself in the Bhojpuri industry, Kajal Raghwani recently shared a photo of her in her new hairstyle and its suits her! see photo

Kajal Raghwani hot photo: Kajal Raghwani loves to experiment with her hair and these photo sare a proof. Sharing a photo of herself about an hour back, Kajal Raghwnai took to her Instagram handle to share her new hairstyle with her fans. And it would come as a shock as the diva gets her hair cut into bangs! In the closeup photo, Kajal Raghwani is showing off her new hairstyle with bangs and glossy pink lipstick.

Kajal Raghwani started his acting career in 2013 with Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha but didn’t get her breakthrough until next year. Pratigya 2 was another hit movie of the actor which starred Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh, two leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry in lead roles.

Some of her other movies are- Devra Bhail Deewana, Hukumat, Aashik Aawara, jaaneman, Baj Gail, Danka, Dabang Aashik, Sarkar Raj, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Bairi Kangana 2, Naagdev, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Coolie No. 1 and many more.

See photo:

Currently, the diva is basking in the success of her last movie Coolie No 1 with Khesari Lal Yadav and will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri with rumored boyfriend and playback singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

See video :

Apart from winning hearts of millions with her amazing performance in movies, she has also been honored with Bhojpuri Best actress choice award in 2016 on the International Bhojpuri Film Awards (IBFA) in Dubai.

Check out of Kajal Raghwani’s movie videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App